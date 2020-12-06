Bollywood

Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan files complaint against woman who sent death threats, vulgar messages

By IANS

Actress-singer Zara Khan, daughter of veteran actress and singer Salma Agha, has filed a complaint against a woman, who sent death threats and vulgar messages to her on Instagram.

The complaint was filed on November 6 against a 23-year-old female from Hyderabad.

"The accused sent vulgar messages and murder threats on Instagram. A duplicate Instagram account was made by the accused. We wrote a letter to Instagram who helped us," Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar, Oshiwara police station, told IANS.

"We sent a notice on Friday. The officer who had gone to give the notice found that she was not responding properly. She was not ready to come only. A medical treatment is yet to be done, but she looked mentally disturbed. She didn't react like a normal person," he added.

Zara has worked in films like "Aurangzeb" and "Desi Kattey".

