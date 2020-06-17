Salim Khan on Abhinav Kashyap's allegations: 'We will not waste time in reacting to what he says'

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The filmmaker had claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has reacted to the allegations and said, "we will not waste time in reacting to what he says."

In an exclusive conversation with The Times of India, a seemingly miffed Salim Khan said , "Ji haan, hum hi ne sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmein dekhiye phir hum baat karte hain. Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein? Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam tha Rashid Khan. Unhe humare dadaon aur pardadaon ka naam bhi daalne dijiye."

He added, "Let him do what he wants, but we will not waste time in reacting to what he says."

Meanwhile, a report by Hindustan Times claims that Arbaaz Khan has already taken a legal action against the 'Besharam' director. The report quotes Arbaz saying as, "We have had no communication with Abhinav since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don’t know where all this coming from. We are taking legal action."