Salim Khan on Abhinav Kashyap's allegations: 'We will not waste time in reacting to what he says'

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The filmmaker had claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans. Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has reacted to the allegations and said, "we will not waste time in reacting to what he says."
In an exclusive conversation with The Times of India, a seemingly miffed Salim Khan said , "Ji haan, hum hi ne sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmein dekhiye phir hum baat karte hain. Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein? Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam tha Rashid Khan. Unhe humare dadaon aur pardadaon ka naam bhi daalne dijiye."
He added, "Let him do what he wants, but we will not waste time in reacting to what he says."
Meanwhile, a report by Hindustan Times claims that Arbaaz Khan has already taken a legal action against the 'Besharam' director. The report quotes Arbaz saying as, "We have had no communication with Abhinav since we started working on Dabangg 2. We parted ways professionally. Don’t know where all this coming from. We are taking legal action."
This comes after, Anurag's brother Abhinav launched an on the 'Bharat' actor and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.
Requesting the Maharashtra government to launch a detailed investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Anubhav said Rajput’s death is just the ‘tip of the iceberg just like the #MeToo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood.’
Taking on the three Khan brothers, Kashyap alleged that he was exploited by Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz. “I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg.”
Here are the excerpts from his Facebook post:
The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. Its only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam.
But lo behold... Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release. This scared the distributors from buying my film. Reliance Entertainment and I were capable and courageous enough to release the film ourselves but the battle had just begun. My enemies, which there were many ran a sustained negative Trolling and badmouthing campaign against the film till the Box Office of my film collapsed. But to their horror, Besharam had still netted 58 crores before it went out of theaters.
So they fought on... They sabotaged the Satellite release of the film that was pre-sold to Mr. Jayanti Lal Gada who was the main agregator for Zee Telefilms those days. With Reliances goodwill, they were able to re-negotiate the satellite rights sale with Gada for a much lesser price.
Over the next few years, all my projects and creative endeavors have been sabotaged and I have been repeatedly threatened with life and rape threats given to/for the female members of my family. The sustained gaslighting and bullying destroyed my mental health and that of my family and led to my divorce and breaking up of my family in 2017. They erred and sent some of these threats as texts, sent to me as sms from several numbers. Armed with evidence, I went to the police in 2017 to file an FIR which they refused to register but registered a non-cognizable complaint. When the threats continued, I forced the police to trace the numbers but they couldn't be traced back to Sohail Khan(the suspected sender). My complaint remains open to date and I still have all the evidence.
