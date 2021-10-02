e-Paper Get App

Advertisement

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:22 PM IST

Sajid Nadiadwala books entire London theatre to treat 'Heropanti 2' team to 'No Time To Die' screening

And as a mark of celebration, the producer booked an entire theatre for James Bond's 25th film 'No Time To Die', in the UK
IANS
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala booked an entire theatre in London to treat the cast and crew of 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff to a screening of Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die'.

In September, the 'Heropanti 2' team commenced shooting for the action thriller in London with Tiger, Tara Sutaria and the other star cast. After a marathon schedule of almost a month, the team called it a wrap for the London schedule of the film.

And as a mark of celebration, the producer booked an entire theatre for James Bond's 25th film 'No Time To Die', in the UK.

'Heropanti 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is gearing up for an Eid 2022 release in cinemas. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist.

The music is composed by AR Rahman with Mehboob as lyricist.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:22 PM IST
