Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna secretly donated kidney to his late brother Wajid, reveals their mother Razina

Music composer duo Sajid-Wajid’s mother Razina has revealed that her daughter-in-law Lubna had secretly donated her kidney to Wajid, who passed away last year.

On Indian Pro Music League, Razina revealed that Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna had donated a kidney to his late brother, without informing the family.

"We had asked all our relatives. However, no one came forward. During that time, Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney. In today’s time, even parents don’t give kidneys to their kids, but she gave it without thinking twice," Razina said in a video message.

Sajid's wife Lubna shared, "When I heard that someone else can also donate him a kidney, I didn’t ask anyone. I just got all the tests done. Before the last test, I told Wajid everything and told him that if we’re a match, we’ll go for a transplant. He was very upset, but I told him, ‘you’re very important to me’, and that left him speechless. The person who has always stood by everyone, if his family doesn’t stand by him in his time of need, then it is very shameful. Thankfully, we were a match. Sajid, my mother, and my children were very supportive."