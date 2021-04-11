Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna secretly donated kidney to his late brother Wajid, reveals their mother Razina

Music composer duo Sajid-Wajid’s mother Razina has revealed that her daughter-in-law Lubna had secretly donated her kidney to Wajid, who passed away last year.
On Indian Pro Music League, Razina revealed that Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna had donated a kidney to his late brother, without informing the family.
"We had asked all our relatives. However, no one came forward. During that time, Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney. In today’s time, even parents don’t give kidneys to their kids, but she gave it without thinking twice," Razina said in a video message.
Sajid's wife Lubna shared, "When I heard that someone else can also donate him a kidney, I didn’t ask anyone. I just got all the tests done. Before the last test, I told Wajid everything and told him that if we’re a match, we’ll go for a transplant. He was very upset, but I told him, ‘you’re very important to me’, and that left him speechless. The person who has always stood by everyone, if his family doesn’t stand by him in his time of need, then it is very shameful. Thankfully, we were a match. Sajid, my mother, and my children were very supportive."
On the show, Sajid Khan revealed that he was duped by people who promised to donate their kidney.
"At that time, none of our family members tried to help us. We had money, name, fame, and we went to the best doctors, but we couldn’t get the right match of kidney. People took money from me saying I will donate my kidney and then they disappeared. I used to wait at the airport for hours for people to come, but they’d never turn up," the music composer said.
He further added, "I had never felt so helpless in my life. That is when Lubna came to me and said I want to donate my kidney to Wajid. All I am trying to say through this is that we all are blessed to have a family that loves us, and we don’t need anything more than that in life. We should spend time with them, love them and be there for them always."