Sajid Khan's Hall Of Shame: 6 women who have accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment

Back in 2018, multiple women had come out to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan, following which he stepped down as director of "Housefull 4", which released last year.

Khan has been named by multiple women including two actresses – Saloni Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for allegedly flashing women.

A journalist (unnamed) accused Khan of forcibly kissing her and putting his tongue down her throat.

She wrote on Twitter, “The first time I interviewed Sajid Khan in the early 2000s, he called me to the house he shared w/ his sister. Thru the interview he talked about how large his penis is & how he knew how to satisfy a woman. I ignored his trash talk &, got back on track w/ my interview. He walked out of the room to show me some DVD from his collection. When he returned, his penis was out. I got up to leave immediately only to find him blocking the way out. And, he forced his tongue down my throat. I pushed him away and ran out. I cried all the way in the train from Vile Parle to VT. I got back to my office and wrote his interview because that was my job.

“A few years later, I had to work with Sajid when I was at MTV. Initially, I wanted to find a way to not work on that show. Then I realised, why should I let go of an opportunity because a man can't keep his dick in his pants. At the end of the first meeting, I forewarned him about behaving himself. I'll never forget what he said to me "You are fatter than you used to be I won't touch you with a barge pole." And then he laughed,” she added.