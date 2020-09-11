Sajid Khan's Hall Of Shame: 6 women who have accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment

Actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused with fresh sexual misconduct charges. Indian model Paula has claimed that Khan tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.
On Friday, the hashtag #ArrestSajidKhan started trending on Twitter following the latest MeToo claim against Khan.
Back in 2018, multiple women had come out to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan, following which he stepped down as director of "Housefull 4", which released last year.
Khan has been named by multiple women including two actresses – Saloni Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for allegedly flashing women.
A journalist (unnamed) accused Khan of forcibly kissing her and putting his tongue down her throat.
She wrote on Twitter, “The first time I interviewed Sajid Khan in the early 2000s, he called me to the house he shared w/ his sister. Thru the interview he talked about how large his penis is & how he knew how to satisfy a woman. I ignored his trash talk &, got back on track w/ my interview. He walked out of the room to show me some DVD from his collection. When he returned, his penis was out. I got up to leave immediately only to find him blocking the way out. And, he forced his tongue down my throat. I pushed him away and ran out. I cried all the way in the train from Vile Parle to VT. I got back to my office and wrote his interview because that was my job.
“A few years later, I had to work with Sajid when I was at MTV. Initially, I wanted to find a way to not work on that show. Then I realised, why should I let go of an opportunity because a man can't keep his dick in his pants. At the end of the first meeting, I forewarned him about behaving himself. I'll never forget what he said to me "You are fatter than you used to be I won't touch you with a barge pole." And then he laughed,” she added.
Khan’s then assistant director and aspiring actress Saloni Chopra also shared her blog about Sajid, in which she explained how he tried to do harass her.
She wrote, “He would ask me to touch his dick and get irritated with me when I said I didn’t want to. This one time, during a costume trial for a character in the movie he came in to see the girl in the outfit and asked her to lift her skirt and show her ass to him, she looked at me confused and I asked Sajid if it was necessary. She lifted her skirt and he started insulting her telling her she didn’t have any breasts or any ass, how did she think she’d become an actress?”
After seeing Saloni’s tweet, model turned actress Rachel White also replied on the same and shared her uncomfortable encounter with Khan.
"I was in a white vest and blue denims and still felt I was standing nude with that gaze. What happens next is that he finishes his cardio and walks up to me asking me about my boobs and making that kind of conversation. I didn’t bother to answer to anything," wrote Rachel.
"Finally he goes “listen no one has a problem with these things” (and obviously named people) and that if I could seduce him in 5 mins the role was mine. How this ended was me saying that I didn’t come mentally prepared for this and I left his house!" she added.
Besides the trio, 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Aahana Kumra also alleged that though Khan did not touch her, he had asked her inappropriate questions when she met him regarding work.
In an interview with a leading newspaper, Aahana said that Sajid asked her "Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crore?".
In an interview with a leading daily, actress Mandana Karimi revealed that Khan made inappropriate remarks when she visited his office to discuss a role in his 2014 film 'Humshakals'.
"I was in talks for Sajid Khan's Humshakals at the casting stage. My manager and I visited his office. After meeting producer Vashu Bhagnani, I was in a room with Sajid, when he said, 'Lovely pictures but you need to remove your clothes. If I like what I see, you might get the part,'" said Mandana.
In response, Sajid had tweeted back then: "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film 'Housefull 4', I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth... I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out."
Sajid has been MIA ever since the MeToo allegations surfaced. Back in 2019, he was asked to step down from the film ‘Housefull 4’ which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.
