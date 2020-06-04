Sajid Khan pens down emotional note for late brother Wajid, calls him 'jannat ka rockstar'

Reacting to the heart touching post, fans offered warmed condolences to the music duo's family. A user wrote, "Stay strong ... He will be alive in his incredible music he has made."

"This Is Really Unbearable Pain sir Loosing a Partner, Brother ,Best Friend,A True Artist May God bless the Family in this Hard time but the Legacy is On," wrote a fan.

Earlier this week, he had also shared a heartfelt tribute for his brother. Sajid Khan shared a video of Wajid playing piano on his phone and captioned it: "Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

Wajid was laid to rest at Versova cemetery in the afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance.

"He was buried around 1 PM. Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," a source close to the musician told PTI.