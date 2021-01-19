'Sajid Khan had taken his p***s out of his pants, asked me to feel it': Sherlyn Chopra

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused by six women in the wake of #MeToo movement, recently made headlines after Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma levelled sexual harassment allegations against him in BBC's three-part docuseries ‘Death In Bollywood’.

Now, joining the list of women in showbiz and entertainment journalism who have accused the director, actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sherlyn Chopra has alleged that the director had 'taken his penis out of his pants' and had asked her to 'feel it.'

Reacting to the news report about Karishma Khan's allegation, Chopra tweeted, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.."