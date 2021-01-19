'Sajid Khan had taken his p***s out of his pants, asked me to feel it': Sherlyn Chopra

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused by six women in the wake of #MeToo movement, recently made headlines after Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma levelled sexual harassment allegations against him in BBC's three-part docuseries ‘Death In Bollywood’.
Now, joining the list of women in showbiz and entertainment journalism who have accused the director, actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sherlyn Chopra has alleged that the director had 'taken his penis out of his pants' and had asked her to 'feel it.'
Reacting to the news report about Karishma Khan's allegation, Chopra tweeted, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.."
Khan has been named by multiple women including two actresses – Saloni Chopra and Rachel White -- and one journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for allegedly flashing women.
Recently, a viral video from ‘Death In Bollywood’ showed Karishma stating, “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.”
“She said, ‘I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose lose situation.’ So, she did do the film.”
She further shared her own ordeal when Sajid made sexual advances at her and Jiah stood up in defence.
She said, “I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants sex’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’.
“My sister said, ‘No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants.’ And then we left shortly after that.”
