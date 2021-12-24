Saiyami Kher is all praise for 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' director Tahira Kashyap, calls her a real-life hero

Actress Saiyami Kher took to her social media to share pictures with the team of her next - 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.

Also starring Divya Dutta and Sakshi Tanwar, the film marks the directorial debut of Tahira Kashyap.

Revisiting the day she heard the narration, Saiyami says, “A few years ago, on a rainy afternoon, Tahira came home for a narration of Sharmaji Ki Beti. I loved it instantly! Even days after we met, the story left me with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Tahira was self-assured, sweet, simple, and knew exactly what she wanted (I'm glad she wanted me). Our producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg and Sameer Nair were convinced that I fit the part. It all felt too good to be true.“

Calling Tahira a warrior, she adds, “As everyone knows, Tahira was unwell. It was shocking, scary, and heart-breaking. Obviously, the film went on hold. The warrior that she is, we were ready to roll in no time! But life had other plans. Covid happened and the world shut down. Through all the ups and downs, Tahira fought. For herself. For all of us. Filmi heroes toh bahut hai, she's a real-life one. I'm so glad our paths crossed and we've worked on this film together.”

Saiyami will also be seen in the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and 'Faadu' directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary. She also has a South film title 'Highway' - costarring Anand Deverakonda.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:54 PM IST