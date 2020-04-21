'Sairat' actress Rinku Rajguru makes Hindi debut with web series 'Hundred'

Mumbai: "Sairat" actress Rinku Rajguru is set to enter the Hindi film industry with the digital web series "Hundred".

In the show, she will play a character named Netra Patil, and her role is said to have action as well as the comic strains.

'Hundred' is my first ever digital show and it's been a great experience working. This medium is on boom right now and is one of the major sources of entertainment for most of us in these trying times," Rinku said.