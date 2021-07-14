Saira Banu signs off as ‘Mrs. Dilip Kumar’ while thanking CM Uddhav Thackeray for actor’s state funeral honour

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as Tragedy King, was cremated with state honours on last week.

For his huge body of work and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray laid out special arrangements for the late actor's funeral.

Wrapped in tricolour, Dilip Kumar's mortal remains were buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan. He also received a gun salute at his funeral.

As the film industry mourned his demise, several stars and politicians arrived at his residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects. These included the CM himself, his son and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, NCP President Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir.

Saira Banu expressed her gratitude for the gesture and put out a sign outside her residence thanking the political leaders.

Interestingly, she signed off as "Mrs. Dilip Kumar" instead of her own name.

At the cemetery, many other top Bollywood personalities had gathered for his final 'deedar', awaiting the funeral cortege brought by the police and his family members.

After the traditional rituals and prayers and the state protocols, Dilip Kumar was laid to rest as many of the mourners cried and other fought back their tears even as Mumbai Police deployed tight security and implemented Covid-19 protocols.

A stunned nation woke up to learn of the demise of Dilip Saab - as he was popularly known in the film industry where he strode like a colossus for over 6 decades.

Making the shocking announcement, Dilip Kumar's close aide Faisal Farooqui, said that he breathed his at the Hinduja Hospital following bouts of old-age related illnesses. He was 98.

Born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, and often known as the Nehruvian hero, Kumar did his first film "Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and his last "Qila" in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, "Shakti" and '"Karma".