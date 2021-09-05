Saira Banu out of ICU; doctor refutes reports of veteran actress battling depression and avoiding angiography

Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu has been shifted out of the ICU and she is now feeling much better.

Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week after she complained of chest congestion.

For the last few days, there have been reports stating that Saira Banu is not letting the doctors at Hinduja do an angiography on her and battling depression.

However, according to a report in ETimes, the cardiologist attending on the former actress, Dr Nitin Gokhale, revealed that Saira Banu has been shifted out from the ICU now and she's gone to a room.

The doctor also rubbished the reports and stated that Saira Banu is not battling depression, plus she is not avoiding angiography.

Dr Gokhale further added that the angiography will be done at a later date after they control her diabetes.

The 77-year-old was hospitalised after she suffered from a heart problem called ischemia. The doctor had earlier said that the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs.

Saira Banu's health had sparked concerns on social media with many praying and wishing for her speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital.

Starting her acting career as a teen in 1961 with the film "Junglee", she went on to become one of the topmost actresses in the 1960s-1970s era, working with the leading actors of the day and starring in the biggest films.

In the past few years, she earned legions of admirers for the manner in which she stood by and cared for her husband Dilip Kumar who was ailing for several years before he passed away on July 7 aged 98.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:09 AM IST