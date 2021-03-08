'Saina' trailer: Parineeti Chopra starrer shows badminton champion's journey from a small village in Haryana to her dreams

Keeping up with the spirit of International Women's Day, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra dropped the highly-anticipated trailer of her upcoming sports-biopic 'Saina', in which plays the role of ace badminton champion Saina Nehwal.

After several teases, the 32-year-old actor on Monday finally unveiled the forthcoming movie's trailer on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "This women's day, proud to present to you - SAINA."

The nearly two-minute-long trailer of 'Saina' shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams about becoming the world's no 1 badminton player, and how her parents help her out in fulfilling her dream. The trailer then shifts its focus on highlighting the hardships and obstacles that the ace badminton player faces, before getting back into the game with full force and proving herself to be an outstanding player.