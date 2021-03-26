'Saina' Early Reviews: Parineeti Chopra's film motivates every girl to be unstoppable

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's latest flick 'Saina', which sees her transform into ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, released in theatres on Friday.

The film shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams about becoming the world's no 1 badminton player, and how her parents help her out in fulfilling her dream. It also highlights the hardships and obstacles that the ace badminton player faces, before getting back into the game with full force and proving herself to be an outstanding player.

Written and directed by Amole Gupte, 'Saina' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah.

The sports-biopic also features Manav Kaul, Eshan Naqvi, and Meghna Malik.

On Friday, several netizens and critics took to their Twitter handle to share reviews of the film.

Actress Raveena Tandon tweeted: "Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud ! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children!"

"Film #Saina is not a film, it’s an emotion, a movement! This film motivates every girl to be Unstoppable! @ParineetiChopra lives & breathes #SainaNehwal ! This film Will ‘Smash’ itself into your hearts! 4 .5*" wrote Indian television host and film critic Siddharth Kannan.