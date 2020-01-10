Saif, Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer triggers meme fest on Twitter, including one by Pune Police

With Jawaaani Jaaneman’s teaser being the best treat for audiences to end 2019, the film has surely gone on to be the most anticipated one for 2020. Right from its poster the Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani production has created a huge buzz amongst the people and the super cool teaser has only left the fans waiting for the film with bated breath.

In fact, the Jawaani Jaaneman teaser that treated fans with the reprised version of the classic song ‘Ole Ole’ also stirred some nostalgia with Saif featuring in the new age version. While many also lauded the teaser to send out fun vibes, many also loved the old charm that Saif Ali Khan would bring into the new decade with this coming of age film. Post the release of the trailer, netizens had a blast making and sharing memes centered around scened from the trailer.