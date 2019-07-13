Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim playing cricket, reminds us of Tiger Pataudi

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted spending quality time with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif’s son Ibrahim is rarely seen in public, but has become quite the rage on social media. His identical looks to Saif has astonished many fans. However he also takes after his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan aka Tiger.
Ibrahim was spotted playing cricket at his Mumbai residence and it has got fans reminiscing his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan. The pictures show Ibrahim playing with his friends, batting like a pro. He can be seen wearing white t shirt with grey shorts.
He returned from London on Thursday from a vacation with sister, Sara earlier shared a picture with Ibrahim talking about their relationship. She captioned the post as, “I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.”
While Ibrahim’s post cricket sessions might suggest his is interested in a different career, but Sara had revealed to Hindustan Times he too wishes to become an actor: “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”
