Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim playing cricket, reminds us of Tiger Pataudi

While Ibrahim’s post cricket sessions might suggest his is interested in a different career, but Sara had revealed to Hindustan Times he too wishes to become an actor: “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”