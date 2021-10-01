Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim assisting Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that his son Ibrahim is is entering Bollywood. Ibrahim is assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on a movie, revealed Said.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Saif spoke about his kids and the bond they share with each other. The 'Quad father' said, "They are all different. Ibrahim is assisting on a Karan Johar movie and sharing that, and talking about what his ideas and dreams are. Sara is older and we have a very different equation."

While Saif didn't name the movie, Ibrahim is reportedly assisting Karan for his directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. It stars actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be coming out in 2022.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, whose latest release is horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', now awaits the release of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Adipurush'.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari will release on November 19, 2021. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film of the same name. The first part starred Rani opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

'Adipurush', also starring South actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer, will have a theatrical release on Independence Day weekend next year. It is an upcoming mythological movie directed by Om Raut.

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny will be reportedly seen as Lakshman. Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif, will portray the role of Raavan.

'Adipurush' is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which also starred Saif.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:07 PM IST