Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba trolls 'Gehraiyaan', heaps praises on Neha Dhupia's 'A Thursday'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba, while lauding Neha Dhupia's latest release, 'A Thursday', has brutally trolled the Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Gehraiyaan'.

Neha had shared a post on Instagram speaking about the good reviews that 'A Thursday' has been receiving from audiences and critics alike. "A Thursday... Is that your Friday plan?", she wrote.

Saba, who is very active on social media, was quick enough to respond to Neha's query. In a cheeky comment, she not only praised 'A Thursday', but also took a dig at Gehraiyaan.

Loading View on Instagram

"Thursday: On Thursday..... Awesome. Fab!!!! Friday : Gehraiyaan...I'm wondering if I can switch back to 'A Thursday'," she wrote.

While one user responded to the comment calling it "a bit harsh", another user wrote, "Wow, that’s quite snarky Ms Pataudi."

Advertisement

PM

'A Thursday' has been set at the backdrop of a playschool, whose teacher, played by Yami Gautam, takes the children into hostage and blackmails everyone to get her wants and demands fulfilled.

Advertisement

Neha plays a pregnant cop in the film. It also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

On the other hand, 'Gehraiyaan' features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, alongside Deepika. The film is about the modern-day romance between adults and is based on the complexities of relationships.

'Gehraiyaan', which released on Amazon Prime, receieved mixed response from the viewers. While one section appreciated the film for exploring dynamic relationships, some claimed that the story lacked depth despite a strong star cast.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:21 AM IST