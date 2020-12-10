Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shares pic of 'classy duo' Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of her niece Sara and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh.

Saba is the lesser known sibling of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The jwellery designer, who has stayed away from the camera, often shares pictures of her family on the photo-sharing app.

Although her account is unverified, it is followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Sharing a picture of the mother-daughter duo, the jewelry designer and mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi wrote, "Classy ...duo.. Mahshallah."