Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shares pic of 'classy duo' Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of her niece Sara and former sister-in-law Amrita Singh.
Saba is the lesser known sibling of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The jwellery designer, who has stayed away from the camera, often shares pictures of her family on the photo-sharing app.
Although her account is unverified, it is followed by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan.
Sharing a picture of the mother-daughter duo, the jewelry designer and mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi wrote, "Classy ...duo.. Mahshallah."
Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh for 14 years before heading for a divorce in 2002.
The duo are parents to Sara and Ibrahim.
The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.
In January, talking about the whole divorce scenario and his 'modern family', Saif had said, "You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything’s alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids."
The actor is now expecting his second child with wife Kareena.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.