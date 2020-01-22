Saif Ali Khan's 'Ole Ole 2.0' from 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is the new party anthem

On choreographing the cult song, Mudassar Khan shared how challenging it was for him to maintain the same essence of the song with a little bit of modifications.

"Everybody wanted me to do the signature step again, but they asked me to create a new hook step for 'Ole Ole'... So I modified the hook step adding a little dab in it," he said.

Mudassar was initially nervous to do choreography for the song.

"Originally when I was told that they want 'Ole ole' again in this film with Saif sir... I was so nervous. The first day when I was shooting with him for 'Gallan kardi' he made me so comfortable. Even Alaya is very respectful, promising, humble and professional. She followed the choreography quite well. I was very happy to receive a message from Saif sir that he liked both the songs and I cannot wait for the film to release," he added.

"Ole ole 2.0" is sung by Yash Narvekar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, "Jawaani Jaaneman" is scheduled to release on January 31. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.