Saif Ali Khan thanks fans, says Kareena Kapoor and baby boy are 'safe and healthy'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed his second child with wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday, thanked fans and well wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their new born son are "safe and healthy".

In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.