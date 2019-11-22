Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Bhoot Police' release date pushed ahead

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal starrer horror comedy Bhoot Police was announced in April this year. The film has been directed by Pavan Kripalani, who directed Phobia and Darr@ The Mall. This project was to start in August this year but it has been pushed ahead.

Fatima,who was interacting with media during a product launch ,was asked about her upcoming film Bhoot Police and she said, “Yes, I am doing this film but we have not started work on it. I am hoping to start work on it next year.”

The makers had planned to start the first schedule of the film in August but due to some reasons it did not start. Another reason is also said to be dates of actors could not match.