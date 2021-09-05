Saif Ali Khan says wife Kareena Kapoor gave him THIS advice to tackle trolls

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed what advice his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, gave him in order to ignore online trolls.

Saif and Kareena have often been subjected to social media criticism.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that there is something about social media that is dangerous and added that there is so much anonymity that one doesn't know who is talking to whom.

Saif further said he does not read things on social media after getting advice from Kareena Kapoor.

"I dont read it. I am off it and It is really cool. Because it also helps me focus, it can get addictive you know. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I dont like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me, 'you know what just stop doing it'. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what do I do," Saif added.

The couple has received online hate for the names of their sons, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh).

It may be mentioned that Saif doesn't have an official social media handle yet. On the other hand, Kareena made her Instagram debut in March 2020. She is an avid social media user and often shares posts about her family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will next be seen in 'Bhoot Police' with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He also has films like 'Adipurush' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:56 PM IST