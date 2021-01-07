Saif Ali Khan says the failure of 'Laal Kaptaan' was 'like a mini death in the family'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who's currently gearing up for the release of Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav', has opened up about the disappointed he felt after the commercial failure of his films such as 'Kaalakaandi', 'Laal Kaptaan' and 'Chef'.
'Laal Kaptaan' starring Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu hit the big screens on October 18, 2019. The actor played a deadly assassin who is on the hunt for vengeance in the Anand L Rai film, which failed to perform well at the box office.
Speaking about giving back-to-back box office disasters, Khan told Bollywood Hungama, "I worked so hard on 'Laal Kaptaan'. Every film has become a baby of ours. And Laal Kaptaan was crazy, because there was so much makeup time, and we travelled and we did things that you can’t do, unless you love film. Also that acting experience of playing a Naga sadhu, with five kilos of hair and makeup, it changes you. And even if the film doesn’t run, very sad, like a mini death in the family... We move on after a while."
However, highlighting the bright-side of the experience, the 'Sacred Games' actor said that the failures helped him chase ‘quality of work’ instead of chasing ‘box office success’.
"Kaalakaandi doesn’t run, but you come across so many actors in the digital space, different kinds of actors you wouldn’t have met," Saif said.
"Chef might not have run, but maybe I’ll learn what not to do," he added.
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Amazon Original series 'Tandav'. The political drama series' ensemble includes Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.
Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, 'Tandav' takes viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncovers the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who are ready to go to any lengths in pursuit of power.
The nine-part political drama will hit the streaming platform on January 15, 2021.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)