Saif Ali Khan says the failure of 'Laal Kaptaan' was 'like a mini death in the family'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who's currently gearing up for the release of Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav', has opened up about the disappointed he felt after the commercial failure of his films such as 'Kaalakaandi', 'Laal Kaptaan' and 'Chef'.

'Laal Kaptaan' starring Saif Ali Khan as Naga Sadhu hit the big screens on October 18, 2019. The actor played a deadly assassin who is on the hunt for vengeance in the Anand L Rai film, which failed to perform well at the box office.

Speaking about giving back-to-back box office disasters, Khan told Bollywood Hungama, "I worked so hard on 'Laal Kaptaan'. Every film has become a baby of ours. And Laal Kaptaan was crazy, because there was so much makeup time, and we travelled and we did things that you can’t do, unless you love film. Also that acting experience of playing a Naga sadhu, with five kilos of hair and makeup, it changes you. And even if the film doesn’t run, very sad, like a mini death in the family... We move on after a while."

However, highlighting the bright-side of the experience, the 'Sacred Games' actor said that the failures helped him chase ‘quality of work’ instead of chasing ‘box office success’.