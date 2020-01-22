Saif Ali Khan says not Alaya. F, but Sara Ali Khan was the first choice for his daughter’s role in Jawaani Jaaneman

2020’s most awaited film Jawaani Jaaneman will soon unwind on the big screen, but before the viewers witness this crazy fam-jam on the silver screen, the makers are making sure to keep the momentum high. Ahead of the release, Saif Ali Khan revealed recently that Alaya. F, who is making her debut with this film, wasn’t the first choice for the role of his daughter.

It was Sara Ali Khan, his own daughter, who was approached for the role. Speaking about the film, Saif said that he had offered the role to Sara since Kedarnath was on the verge of being shelved. Since, at the time, she didn’t have any offer, he asked her if she would like to do the film.