Saif Ali Khan says being less successful than Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan 'worked in his favour as an actor'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently said that being less successful than the three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan -- has worked in his favour as an actor.

During an interaction with Film Companion, the 50-year-old actor said it gave him not only the freedom to experiment but also to forge his own path as an actor.

He also said that SRK, Aamir and Salman were kind of born somehow to be actors.

"I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters...all that has happened now," he said.