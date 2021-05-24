Saif Ali Khan says being less successful than Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan 'worked in his favour as an actor'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently said that being less successful than the three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan -- has worked in his favour as an actor.
During an interaction with Film Companion, the 50-year-old actor said it gave him not only the freedom to experiment but also to forge his own path as an actor.
He also said that SRK, Aamir and Salman were kind of born somehow to be actors.
"I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters...all that has happened now," he said.
Saif said that experimenting with different roles over the years has helped him in understanding acting better.
He also credited actor Akshay Kumar for helping him make it in Bollywood. The two worked together in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Tashan.
Saif made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Parampara. During the initial years of his career, the actor mostly featured in romantic movies, however, he later started experimenting with more complex roles.
He was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Tandav. His upcoming films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush.
