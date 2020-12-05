Saif Ali Khan says ‘Adipurush’ will justify Ravana’s abduction of Sita as revenge for sister Surpanakha

Speaking about his role, Saif told Times of India, that the makers want to show the humane side of Ravana and justify the abduction of Sita and war with Lord Rama, after Lakshmana cut off his sister Surpanakha’s nose.

It was earlier reported that actress Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita.

On returning in yet another role with negative shades in an Om Raut film, Saif said: "I'm thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further!

For those unversed, In Raut's “Tanhaji”, Saif played the central villain, as Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore who is pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.

On working with "Baahubali" hero Prabhas in such a big project, he added: "It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

“Adipurush” has been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.