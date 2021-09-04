Saif Ali Khan reveals he would not have done 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan if...

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are set to play the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster 'Vikram Vedha'.

The original neo-noir crime thriller, which released in 2017, featured South stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Saif Ali Khan, who is all praise for his co-star Hrithik Roshan, said he is quite excited to work with him.

They were previously seen together in 2002's 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum'. The film also starred Esha Deol.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Saif said that his role in 'Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum' was quite small. He also said that he is excited to work with Hrithik in Vikram Vedha's remake, which he called a 'fab movie'.

He said that they have read it a few times and it’s going to be a challenging film. He called Hrithik a phenomenal actor and dancer.

During the interview, Saif was joined by his 'Bhoot Police' co-star Arjun Kapoor, who joked how Saif's dancing skills are no match for Hrithik. Arjun said that thankfully Saif doesn't have to dance alongside Hrithik in the film.

Replying to this, Saif said, "Yeah, or else I would not have done the film. In-fact, no one would make the two of us dance until and unless they want to make a strange movie."

'Vikram Vedha' also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios.

It was earlier reported that the makers are looking to release it on September 30, 2022.

