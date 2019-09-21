Saif Ali Khan refuses to be a part of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Saif Ali Khan’s career got a revival with the 2001 coming-of-age flick Dil Chahta Hai and he was loved in the role of a modern, confused youth. Post this film, he continued playing role in the similar zone in many flicks of Yash Raj Films (YRF) like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum and each of these movies gave him loads of appreciation and even box office success of varying degrees. After working together for a spate of films in a short period of time, the actor and the banner however then stopped working together. Their last films were Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and the animated flick Roadside Romeo, both of which released way back in 2008.

Recently, there was a ray of hope that Saif Ali Khan and YRF are all set to join hands again with an exciting project, Bunty Aur Babli 2. But the latest update is that the talented actor has declined to play a part. What’s shocking is that the actor walked out after giving his nod to the film.

A source attached to the film says, “Yash Raj Films initially approached Abhishek Bachchan for the part. He was the lead in Bunty Aur Babli and they felt that he’ll suit the role of the second lead, besides Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, Abhishek was not excited for this venture and refused. YRF, then, approached Saif Ali Khan. He seemed very interested initially and agreed to do the film. But just last week, the producers were left shocked as he told them that he doesn’t want to do the film anymore.”

The source continues, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is supposed to go on floors soon and with Saif backing out at the last moment, the makers are left in a lurch. The reason for Saif’s decision is not known yet but it seems, he had second thoughts about his role. YRF are now working overtime to find a suitable replacement”

Bunty Aur Babli released in 2005 and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji in the leading roles with Amitabh Bachchan in the supporting role. Directed by Shaad Ali, this con flick was a huge success. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun V Sharma, who has been an assistant with Ali Abbas Zafar. The lead actor is Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made a huge impact with Gully Boy earlier this year. Newcomer Sharvari Wagh is the female lead.