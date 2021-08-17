Saif Ali Khan puts his Bandra apartment on rent for Rs 3.5 lakh per month: Report

Bollywood actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan moved out of their home at Fortune Heights in Bandra ahead of welcoming their second son Jeh.

Interestingly, the duo never sold their abode and are still owners of the luxury crib. According to reports the 1,500-square-foot apartment has been rented for Rs 3.5 lakh per month and comes with a deposit of Rs 15 lakh.

Earlier this year, Bebo and Saif shifted to their new house designed by Darshini Shah.

Just like their previous home at Fortune Heights, the new home also has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, nursery for Jeh, Taimur’s own space, beautiful terraces including a swimming pool.

On the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the lead role opposite Aamir Khan. She is also set to turn producer for the very first time in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The thriller film is inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the UK and is scheduled to go on floors soon.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in horror comedy "Bhoot Police" which will have an OTT premiere on September 17. It also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor.

He will also feature in "Bunty Aur Babli 2" with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Besides that, he will be seen in "Adipurush", directed by Om Raut. The film is being made on Lord Rama, starring actor Saif Ali Khan as a character very similar to Ravana. It also stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 09:52 AM IST