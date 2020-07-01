Saif Ali Khan opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'he too has been a victim'

Saif Ali Khan, in a webinar organised by The New Indian Express group, revealed that he has been a "victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that."

Speaking about many topics, Khan also revealed how he is spending his time in lockdown.

“One of the most special things of this lockdown for me has been spending quality time with Taimur,” he said.

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor also shared his experience of sharing screen-space late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara.

“He was a talented actor and a good-looking guy. I thought he had a bright future. He was polite to me and appreciated my guest appearance in the film. He wanted to talk about many topics like astronomy and philosophy. I got the feeling he was brighter than I was," he said.

Dil Bechara will be available to stream on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The 'Tanhaji' actor also reacted to Kangana Ranaut's remarks on nepotism in the industry. He said, “I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but people aren’t interested in that. I hope the tide is over and better things shine through.

“There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront.”

Sharing his experience of working on OTT platforms, he said. “I knew Narcos on Netflix had a global audience and when they came to India and said they wanted to do this, I was sold. I enjoyed playing the Sardar and wearing the turban.

“I would like to do a saga on Mughals, East India Company or some similar topic that is not full of cliches. A new perspective towards Mahabharata or similar seminal work would be exciting too. It’s time we told our version of history as Indians.”