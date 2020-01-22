Saif Ali Khan opens up about divorce with Amrita Singh and his 'modern family'

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his upcoming comedy flick, 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The 'Tanhaji' actor is essaying the role of debutant Alaya F's father. Saif, who's currently promoting his film, in an interview, opened up about how he felt when he broke the news of his divorce to Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan was in a conversation with a media outlet and speaking at length about his kids - Ibrahim, Sara and Taimur Ali Khan, he also talked about the whole divorce scenario and his 'modern family'.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh for 14 years before heading for a divorce in 2002. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Saif opened up about how uncomfortable it was to break down the news of the divorce to his kids.