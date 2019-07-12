Saif Ali Khan new tattoo is taking the internet by surprise!

While we always love a lovey-dovey post coming from Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this time around the husband-wife duo are taking the internet by a storm for a completely new reason. Of late, we have come across many photos of the couple since they are spending some fun time as well as wrapping up work simultaneously in London.

With Angrezi Medium and Jawaani Jaaneman being shot in the Queen’s city, the couple is juggling between hectic schedules. A recent photo of them from the streets of the England capital caught everyone’s attention because of a huge tattoo on the arm of Saif!

Neither Saif Ali Khan nor wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan are active on Instagram, yet many photos from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman and Angrezi Medium has found its way online.

And also Saifeena fans are quite thrilled to see their favourite couple spending some quality time with each other as photos of their couple time too found its way to social media. But the recent photo of Saif sporting such a huge tattoo on his arm has left fans in a dilemma and we can’t help but wonder if this has a connection with his forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

Readers would be aware that his role in Jawaani Jaaneman is of a 40 year old man who refuses to grow up. The role of his daughter will be played by debutant Aalia F, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is expected to release on November 29. On the other hand, Kareena’s Angrezi Medium will feature her in the role of a cop. The film will also star Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles.