Saif Ali Khan looks terrifying as Uday Bhan in 'Tanhaji' new poster

In the flick, Saif essays the role of antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. He is pitted against Ajay Devgn who plays the titular role of Taanaji Malusare.

Earlier, Devgn shared another poster featuring him as the warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is seen wearing a red turban with a tilak on the forehead and sword in hand.

The poster seems like an amalgam of a number of scenes from the film including one featuring an army of warriors on horses while the other shows them in the middle of a war.

Saif and Devgn are all set to share screen space in the Om Raut-directorial almost after 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'.

The movie will also star Kajol.

It is being produced by Ajay with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the big screens this year but will now release next year on January 10.