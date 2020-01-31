Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s stylish Jeep comes at a mammoth price of Rs 75 lakh!

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor equally love to flaunt their stylish assets. The couple are always seen sashaying with their fashion foot forward, be it on red carpets or at the airport. That being said, it’s only fair that their ride is also in sync with their vibe.

On Thursday night, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman, held a special screening for the members of the film fraternity. The event was marked by several stars from tinsel town. However, it was Saif and Kareena’s arrival in their uber cool Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that grabbed eyeballs. Their chic SUV is modern element in the colour 'Punk’n Metallic', and comes with a mammoth price tag of Rs 75 lakh.