Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan lose their way to Pataudi Palace, get mobbed for selfies

A day to go before Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39. That calls for a grand celebration, right? Further, husband Saif Ali Khan had great plans. He wanted to make it more special for her. Hence, he planned to ring in Kareena’s special day at their luxurious Pataudi palace in Haryana and the family set off accordingly. What happened next wasn’t in the plan.

As per recent reports, the couple, along with son Taimur Ali Khan, hired a taxi from the Delhi airport to reach their palace. However, they couldn’t recall the right route to their destination. Saif did what any of us would do. He decided to step out of the car and ask the locals for help. Upon discovering that it was none other than Saif Ali Khan, the locals started mobbing him for a selfie!

Like we say, fame comes with its share of troubles. Here’s hoping they reached the palace safely…

Earlier this week, Kareena’s lovely co-workers on the sets of Dance India Dance 7 also decided to surprise her with a lovely cake. An overwhelmed Kareena said she was deeply touched by all the love showered on her and would probably start crying when the show comes to an end!