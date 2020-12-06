Saif Ali Khan issues apology after being panned for saying 'Adipurush' will justify abduction of Sita

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to play the antagonist in the much-hyped Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush', recently received flak for saying that the film will 'justify the abduction of Sita'.

After facing severe criticism for his comments in an interview, Saif has apologised for hurting sentiments and said that he never meant it in that way.

"I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," Saif Ali Khan said in a statement.

For the unversed, speaking about his role, Saif had said that the makers want to show the humane side of Ravana and justify the abduction of Sita and war with Lord Rama, after Lakshmana cut off his sister Surpanakha’s nose.

After his interview went viral, a section of Twitter demanded removal of the actor from the upcoming drama film.

Objecting to the comments, BJP leader Ram Kadam had tweeted, "Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified.” He had implied that the film’s release would be impacted 'if Adipurush plans to show Raavan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa'."