Saif Ali Khan has a typical husband reaction to Kareena Kapoor posting THIS picture on Instagram

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated fans with a candid photo of her 'boys' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. However, her second son Jeh was missing from the photo.

On Instagram, Bebo gave a glimpse of her morning and posted a photo in which Saif can be seen having breakfast on bed while browsing through his mobile phone.

On the other hand, Taimur was busy drawing on his notebook. The room appears to be of a kid's room with walls featuring murals of zebras and elephants.

In the caption, Kareena also wrote about her cute banter with Saif over the picture. "My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss."

Loading View on Instagram

Reacting to her post, actress Kangana Ranaut commented, "Beautiful."

Kareena recently recovered from COVID-19. Last week, she stepped out with Saif, Taimur and Jeh to attend the annual Christmas brunch at Shashi Kapoor's residence.

Bebo was spotted for the first time in the city after testing negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan in the lead and will mark their third collaboration after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:40 PM IST