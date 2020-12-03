Saif Ali Khan has a savage response to trolls who attacked Kareena and Taimur's pottery class in Dharamshala

The adorable stills however, were attacked by trolls on Instagram.

One user wrote, “Now Indian media ....taimur ne banaya matka breaking news.”

Chillam banana sikhe,” added another.

Another commented, “Yeh!! Indian media ko maine content de diya.”

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif was asked about the same, to which he stated that he is lucky to have an amazing job that brings him to places like these.

The 50-year-old said, “Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving."

On August 12, Kareena and Saif had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued by the star couple through their office.

“Bhoot Police” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The film, which sees the cast share screen space for the first time, is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".