Saif Ali Khan' Birthday: From 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' to 'Sacred Games'. actor's best performances

Saif Ali Khan, the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was born on 16th August, 1970, in Delhi. Saif made his debut with the film ,Parampara, in the year 1993. But, he received recognition in 1994 with the comedy film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'.

After struggling in the initial years of his career, he marked his place in the industry with his hard work and by picking the right movies. He proved his versatility with different kinds of roles on screen.

On his 51st birthday, lets take a glimpse on some of his best performances:

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

It was Saif's breakthrough film. He grabbed a lot of attention with his performance 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. It was one of the most successful films in the 90's.

Omkara (2006)

Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, Omkar showcased a different sides of the actor. He was applauded for his performance by the audience. The movie was a huge hit and its music was also loved.

Aarakshan (2011)

'Aarakshan' had a different plot than Saif's previous films. Made by Prakash Jha, it was based on the topic of reservation in the Indian education system. Saif's serious portrayal was appreciated by his fans.

Phantom (2015)

Kabir Kahan's action thriller 'Phantom' was based on the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Saif's character of Danial Khan was a tough one. Though the film received mix reviews, Saif's performance was liked by the audience.

Sacred Games (2018-2019)

The web series 'Sacred Games' streaming on Netflix is one the most successful shows. Saif played the role of a cob in the crime thriller, which was created a lot of buzz. He once again proved his mettle as an actor with the series.

Saif Ali Khan is the recipient of many accolades including a National Award and 7 FilmFare awards. Saif was also honored with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Civilian Award in 2010 by Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

Saif is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor with his four children.

ALSO READ Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saif Ali Khan reacted to her suggestion of opting for surrogacy before...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 06:37 PM IST