Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:55 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting for second schedule of 'Vikram Vedha' in Lucknow

The news was confirmed by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter
ANI
After wrapping their first shoot schedule spanning 27 days in Abu Dhabi with Hrithik Roshan, the makers of 'Vikram Vedha' have begun the production of the film's second shoot schedule with actor Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow.

"'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW... #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan... Second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow... 30 Sept 2022 release."

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'.

The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

Radhika Apte will also play a pivotal role in the movie slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
