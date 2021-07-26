Saif Ali Khan becomes the face of Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour

Commenting on this announcement, Sunil Kataria CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour, is an innovation in the hair colour category. Through this offering, we are giving a solution to consumers who have time paucity and want to colour their instantly. Simplifying the entire process and achieving a new coloured hair look in 5 minutes is what makes Godrej Expert Easy an innovation. Our partnership with Saif Ali Khan will help us amplify awareness of the category as well as our product across urban and rural markets.”

Commenting on the new TVC campaign, Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Creative Chairman, Creativeland Asia, said, “Hair colouring has always been a time-consuming, tedious thing, that one needs to plan for. And grey hair has always come in the way of one’s style, when there’s a last minute plan. With Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo hair colour, hair colouring can be just as impromptu as your plans. The film, starring Saif, brings to life this insight in a light, banter-filled story between siblings.”

Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour comes in easy-to-consume, single-use sachets. Simply apply the contents on dry hair. Massage it all in and then wash it off in 5 minutes. A single pack of Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour is affordably priced at INR 29 and can lasts up to an entire month. It is available in three variants including Natural Black, Natural Brown and Burgundy. The product is available across general/ modern trade and e-commerce platforms.