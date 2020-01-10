Saif Ali Khan backs Ali Abbas Zafar who allegedly kept 'Tandav' writer off set

It was recently reported that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is venturing into the web world with political drama Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan reportedly kept writer Gaurav Solanki off set. When Saif was asked about the incident, he backed the director stating that it’s not a writer’s place to be on set and direct.

Saif Ali Khan said that it is the director’s call to make on what they do with the source material – whether he decides to completely scrap it or burn it. He added that the director can respect or disrespect it as per the story he wants to tell. He said that Ali has made most of the material.

But, Saif also ensured to say that writers should be treated with respect and dignity. He said that they deserve more praise, money, and love since they create everything. He said that good writers like Gaurav Solanki are a gem. He asserted that neither he or Gaurav can tell a director what to do since the director is the boss on set. He said that if Ali says to walk into the room backwards, one has to do it. He said that unless Gaurav thinks the material has been tampered with, this shouldn’t be a conversation.

Speaking about Tandav, Saif Ali Khan said that shows like these challenge the notion that the big screen is superior to the small screen.

Saif Ali Khan will be starring as a politician who aspires to become a Prime Minister. “It is a show based on politics and is set on a massive scale. I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s along the lines of House Of Cards, although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them,” he said. Saif earlier said, “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the Prime Minister.”

The political drama will see Purab Kohli and Kriti Kamra in critical roles. It is being said that the web series will begin streaming in 2020.