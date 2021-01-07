Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head to Jaisalmer for final schedule of 'Bhoot Police'

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with producer Ramesh Taurani flew off to Jaisalmer on Thursday to shoot the final schedule for the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot-Police'.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on Twitter that the cast and crew of 'Bhoot-Police' are all set to roll out the final schedule of the film in Jaisalmer this month.