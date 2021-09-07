Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's ‘Bhoot Police’ to release on Ganesh Chaturthi on Disney+ Hotstar

‘Bhoot Police’, which was earlier scheduled to release on 17th September however, the movie is now set to release 7 days prior, 10th September on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

The spooky power-packed trailer has created the right noise and garnered positive response from across the globe, it is one of the most anticipated film of this season.

The trailer reveals Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. While Saif plays the role of a fake Baba Vibhooti who prefers to take alcohol and sex over catching ghosts.



Arjun's character Chiraunji goes by the book 'Baba ki Kitab' to ward off the supernatural forces. Jacqueline plays Kanika, and Yami plays Maya in the film.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release on 10th September 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

