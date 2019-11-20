Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewala starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets a new release date

We were the first ones to tell you that Saif Ali Khan‘s Jawaani Jaaneman had faced a delay and would not release on November 29, as planned before. The film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala, now has a fresh release date. It will now hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020.
The film, starring Saif as debutant Alaia’s father and a man well into his 40s, has a solo release window on the 7th of February. A week after, on 14th February, Imtiaz Ali‘s yet untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, which happens to be a sequel of Love Aaj Kal, is scheduled to release.
