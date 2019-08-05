Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan set to collaborate for Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake

The movie’s original plotline revolved around a police officer, Vikram, and how his life turns upside down after a criminal, Vedha surrenders himself and offers to tell him a story.

For the Hindi remake, we hear that two of the biggest Khans of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan have been approached to play the role of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The movie will be directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the duo that directed the original film. The project will be produced by Reliance and Neeraj Pandey. Neeraj Pandey has already spoken to Saif and Aamir and has received their positive nod, verbally.