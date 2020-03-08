Sahir Ludhianvi's centenary year: 'Pal do pal ka shayar' would be considered 'woke' in this day and age

Among the many meanings of the word Sahir are wakeful and magician. But in the 21st century, the word ‘woke’ would aptly describe the poet and lyricist, Sahir Ludhianvi, who would have entered his 100th year today.

He always had his eyes open to the many injustices of life and unflinchingly voiced the angst of the oppressed with his mighty verse. He stood for meritocracy, inclusiveness and was the eternal humanist.

In 1959, for the black-and-white film Dhool Ka Phool, he wrote:

Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banegaa/Insaan ki aulad hai insaan banegaa.

His perception remained unchanged in the era of colour. Take the following lines from the song Ponchh kar ashq apni ankhon se from the film Naya Raasta:

Rang aur bhed, jaat aur mazahab

jo bhi ho, aadmi se kamtar hai. ...