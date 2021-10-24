Sahir Ludhianvi Death Anniversary: Iconic songs by the legendary poet and film lyricist

Sahir Ludhianvi was a great Indian poet and film lyricist. He was born on March 8, 1921, in Ludhiana, Punjab. His real name is Abdul Hayee. He has also penned famous lyrics in Hindi and Urdu languages.

His ghazals, nazms (poetry in Urdu) and speeches were popular since his college days.

He made his professional debut in Bollywood with the song "Thandi Hawayein Lehrake Aaye" which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by SD Burman in 1951. His songs have contributed immensely towards Indian Cinema.

Sahir Ludhianvi was the recipient Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1971. His poetry and songs have left an impeccable impact over the years. He has gained massive respect and success for his work. His songs still create magic as they did back then.

On the 41st death anniversary of Sahir Ludhianvi on 25 October, 2021, here are the best songs by the legend:

Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega

The song is from the film Dhool Ka Phool of 1960. The lyrics of the song evoke a sense of humanity above everything. It was highly appreciated by the audience. Sahir Ludhianvi was nominated for Filmfare Best Lyricist for the song.

Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega

Taj Mahal is considered to be one of his all-time best works. All the songs were loved by people but the one which left a mark at the music lovers was 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega'.

Chalo Ek Baar Phir Se Ajnabi Ban Jaye

In 1964, he delivered another hit song in the film 'Gumraah'. 'Chalo Ek baar Phir Se Ajnabi Ban Jaye'. The song resembles high emotions and feelings devoting love between the couple.

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil

Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein is from the 1977 film Kabhi Kabhi. It has many memorable songs and almost all songs in the film was loved by the audience. Sahir Ludhianvi also received many accolades for the song.

Tere Chehre Se

Tere Chehre Se is another superhit song from Kabhi Kabhi, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu

This song has a different fan base. The lyrics of the song has great meaning over the existence of the personality. Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu created magic still remains to be loved by the audience.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:02 PM IST