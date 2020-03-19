SafeHandsChallenge: Ekta Kapoor panned for washing hands without removing her 'ornaments'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several B-town celebs are chipping in to raise awareness around this pandemic. Adding her bit was Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor who took the #SafeHandsChallenge after being nominated by close friend and Union Minister Smriti Irani. However, her version didn’t go well with netizens.
Ekta, who is known to flaunt her ‘ornaments’ in both hands including rings and bracelets was seen washing her hands without taking them off. She captioned the video as, “Here it is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look”
Despite her disclaimer, the video didn’t go well as many panned her for the same. One user wrote, "There is no point to wear so much of jewellery.... your jewellery will still carry lot of micro infecting agents". Meanwhile another commented, “May be you should take off some rings, bracelets... temporary. They won't run away. Saves time, sanitizer, water and money...even if you have enough to throw away.”
Earlier, celebs like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma also shared their video on taking the challenge. The challenge was started by World Health Organisation to raise awareness of maintaining hygiene amid the pandemic.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)