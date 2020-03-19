SafeHandsChallenge: Ekta Kapoor panned for washing hands without removing her 'ornaments'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several B-town celebs are chipping in to raise awareness around this pandemic. Adding her bit was Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor who took the #SafeHandsChallenge after being nominated by close friend and Union Minister Smriti Irani. However, her version didn’t go well with netizens.

Ekta, who is known to flaunt her ‘ornaments’ in both hands including rings and bracelets was seen washing her hands without taking them off. She captioned the video as, “Here it is @smritiiraniofficial I accept ur #safehandschallenge I nominate @anitahassanandani @rheakapoor @imouniroy @divyankatripathidahiya !p.s due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer!n don’t mind d hair it’s my quarantine look”