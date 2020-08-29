Sadak 2: From 'worst rated' on IMDB to ‘Enjoying Sadak2’ trend on Twitter - Alia Bhatt starrer draws mixed reaction

Amid the nepotism debate and the allegations surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2 has become the focus of netizen's anger. The trailer for the movie is currently one of the most disliked videos on YouTube, with many urging others to down-vote it.
But it did not end there. Sadak 2, alongside having the 'most disliked trailer' is now also one of the worst rated films on IMDB with a rating of 1.0/10 from more than 25,800 reviews. And to be fair, going by the tweeted posts urging a boycott, many of the voters might not have seen the film in the first place.
However, it has also not found favour with many critics. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh for example wrote that it was "unbearable" and gave the film a one-star rating.
But, as with every Twitter trend, there are those with the opposite view-point too. While many fans of the actors had in recent days lavished praise and said that they looked forward to the film, the same appears to hold true today. "Enjoying Sadak2" has been trending on Twitter in India for several hours at this point, and many claim that they had indeed watched and liked the movie.
On July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated "Sadak 2" as 98% nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past weeks urging everyone to boycott the film.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)