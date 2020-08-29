Sadak 2: From 'worst rated' on IMDB to ‘Enjoying Sadak2’ trend on Twitter - Alia Bhatt starrer draws mixed reaction

Amid the nepotism debate and the allegations surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak 2 has become the focus of netizen's anger. The trailer for the movie is currently one of the most disliked videos on YouTube, with many urging others to down-vote it.

But it did not end there. Sadak 2, alongside having the 'most disliked trailer' is now also one of the worst rated films on IMDB with a rating of 1.0/10 from more than 25,800 reviews. And to be fair, going by the tweeted posts urging a boycott, many of the voters might not have seen the film in the first place.

However, it has also not found favour with many critics. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh for example wrote that it was "unbearable" and gave the film a one-star rating.